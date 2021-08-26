Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,871. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

