NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.80. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 55,749 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $7,407,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $4,234,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,399,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.