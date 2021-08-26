NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $149,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 49,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

