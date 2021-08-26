Nucleus Vision Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $18.78 million and $667,518.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00759458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

