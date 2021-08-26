NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.28 or 1.00000232 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01024034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.88 or 0.06631693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

