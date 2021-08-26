Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in August

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. It offers Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial; Cambia, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug for migraine; Suvexx/Treximet migraine medicine; NeoVisc viscosupplement for knee osteoarthritis; and Resultz/FullMarks/LAUSBUB for head lice infestations.

