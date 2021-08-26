nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 2572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

