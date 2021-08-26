Nwam LLC Buys 842 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $302.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $303.61.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.