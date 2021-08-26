Nwam LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68.

