Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

