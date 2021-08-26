Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.12 and a beta of 2.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,797,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

