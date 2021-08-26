Nwam LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $125.35.

