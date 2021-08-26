Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,656 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

