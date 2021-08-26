Nwam LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

