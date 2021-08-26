Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.