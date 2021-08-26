NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,278. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $219.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

