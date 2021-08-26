NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $219.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

