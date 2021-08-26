nYFI Price Tops $0.14 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market cap of $374,134.23 and $9.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

nYFI Profile

nYFI is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

