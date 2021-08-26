Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66.

OMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

