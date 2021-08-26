Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0080

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Observer has a total market cap of $18.30 million and approximately $900,841.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.91 or 0.00750860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098202 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

