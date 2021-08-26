OceanaGold Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Ouperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

OGC stock opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

