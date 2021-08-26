OceanEx Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.63 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $119,481.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

