Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OVTZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,691. Oculus VisionTech has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.