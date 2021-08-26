Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OVTZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,691. Oculus VisionTech has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.
About Oculus VisionTech
