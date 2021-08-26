Offshift Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00004316 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $46,166.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,007.52 or 1.00028538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008552 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

