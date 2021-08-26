OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 196,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

