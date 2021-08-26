Oikos Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $20,230.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00156604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,258.21 or 0.99928586 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.71 or 0.01035510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.17 or 0.06456000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 186,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 176,992,346 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

