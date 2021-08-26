OKB Price Reaches $20.44 (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $20.44 or 0.00043165 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $291.25 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00752344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00098074 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

