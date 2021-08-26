Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of Old Republic International worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 367,500 shares worth $9,660,525. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.