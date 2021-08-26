OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.78

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 6528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.99.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

