Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 2,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

OMGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

