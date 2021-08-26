OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $836.41 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. OMG Network has a market cap of $836.41 million and $411.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00471765 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.