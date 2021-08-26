ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

ON traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 206,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

