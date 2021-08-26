ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Sells $3,638,959.14 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

