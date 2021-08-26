Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.62). Oncorus reported earnings of ($11.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.43. 116,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,232. Oncorus has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

