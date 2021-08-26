OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Achieves $5.19 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $129,814.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,800.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.