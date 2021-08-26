Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading 8.3% Higher

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of vacation travel services. Its portfolio of travel companies include: Online Vacation Center; Enrichment Journeys; Dunhill Vacations News; Luxury Link; Home Based Travel Experts; and Expedia Cruise Ship Centers. The company was founded by Edward B.

