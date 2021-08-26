Only1 Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Only1 has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

