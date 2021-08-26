Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

