Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

