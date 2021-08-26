Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 million, a PE ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71.

OOMA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.