Open Platform Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $41,129.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

