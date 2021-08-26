OpenDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00753210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00098218 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

