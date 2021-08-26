Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

OPRT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,366. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $678.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

