Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

