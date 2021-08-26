Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

MDT stock opened at $134.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.