Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,251 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

