Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,606 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 28.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.