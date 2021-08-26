Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,269 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

