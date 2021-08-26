Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.92 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16.

