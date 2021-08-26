Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,391 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.